Recall: Popular high chairs could collapse

(RNN) – A popular baby high chair is under voluntary recall.
The recall involves more than 30,000 of Skip Hop’s Tuo convertible high chairs with charcoal gray or silver/white with clouds fabric.
The high chairs can be converted into a toddler chair.
“The legs on the high chair can detach from the seat, posing fall and injury hazards to children,” according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. “Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled high chairs and contact Skip Hop for a full refund or an e gift card of equal value.”
Skip Hop has received 17 reports of the legs of the high chairs detaching. No injuries have been reported.
The chairs were sold at Babies ”R” Us, Buy Buy Baby, Target, Kohls, Dillards and other children specialty stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Skiphop.com.
They were sold June 2017 through December 2018 for about $160.
The recalled style numbers and date codes:
304200 (charcoal gray) - HH5/2017, HH6/2017, HH7/2017, HH8/2017, HH9/2017, HH092717, HH030518, HH05182018, HH05312018
304201 (silver/white with clouds) - HH092917, HH010518
The style number and date code can be found on the back of the chair.
Skip Hop can be reached toll-free at 888-282-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.skiphop.com.
