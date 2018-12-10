Georgia Department of Transportation treats roads ahead of possible winter weather

(WFXG) - As a winter storm is slamming northern states on the east coast, Georgia Department of Transportation is preparing for the possibility of it coming our way. GDOT is out prepping the roads with brine, a salt water solution that keeps ice from bonding to the roadway.
Kyle Collins, with GDOT, said, “Even though it looks like we’re not going to see any snow or ice, we’re on the level of some of the freezing temps coming in today.” Collins said major highways and roads were treated with brine all across our area. Even though brine has been placed, in the event that there is a winter mix, it’s important to keep in mind that brine is not a fix-all. He said, “Always air on the side of caution when you’re dealing with a weather event.”
Collins suggests getting a winter weather plan together, so you’re fully prepared for any event that comes your way. He said, “Even though this doesn’t look like it’s going to be a big event, always have those plans together to keep yourself, family and friends safe.”
You can find tips for weather events here.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.