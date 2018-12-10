Georgia Department of Transportation treats roads ahead of possible winter weather

Kyle Collins, with GDOT, said, “Even though it looks like we’re not going to see any snow or ice, we’re on the level of some of the freezing temps coming in today.” Collins said major highways and roads were treated with brine all across our area. Even though brine has been placed, in the event that there is a winter mix, it’s important to keep in mind that brine is not a fix-all. He said, “Always air on the side of caution when you’re dealing with a weather event.”