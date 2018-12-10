Cloudy, cold and wet start to the work week.

Tonight, A slight chance of showers before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Low pressure off the North Carolina coast will continue to move northeast away from the region. An upper level low pressure area will move over the Carolinas today and tonight. Moisture will slowly decrease across the region through tonight. High pressure will build into the region late tonight through Wednesday. Cold nights but moderating daytime temperatures by midweek. A warm front will approach Thursday with low pressure back in the region Friday along with the chance of rain.