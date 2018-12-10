CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Amazon delivery van rolls down driveway, hits light pole

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - An Amazon delivery van took a wild ride in a Baton Rouge neighborhood.
A video submitted to WAFB shows that on December 6 at around 10:15 a.m. an Amazon delivery driver pulls into a driveway in a subdivision near Bluebonnet Boulevard. As the driver gets out of the vehicle to make the delivery, the van rolls down the driveway and partially into the home’s front yard.
The van continues to roll into the street with the driver chasing after it. The video then shows the rear of the vehicle stopped on the other side of the street. Neighbors say the van struck a street light pole, which stopped the vehicle.
The driver hops back into the van and parks it in the middle of the street. The video shows the driver checking the van’s bumper and walking toward the street light.
The video does not show the entire time the van was parked in the driveway. That is because the camera is located across the street and it only records when there is movement within range.
WAFB has reached out to Amazon for an official statement on the incident.
