Aiken Christmas Parade goes on as planned, despite weather

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - A chilly day and potential rain did not stop some Aikenites from coming downtown to watch the annual Christmas parade on Sunday, Dec. 9.
Jaycee’s hosts the event every year, rain or shine. The crowd was smaller than usual, and some floats did drop out because of the weather, but that did not stop folks who did come out from enjoying the event. Stuart Bedenbaugh, Aiken City Manager, said, “Aiken is a very special community. There’s a lot of comradery, and folks are just a big wonderful community here.”
The street was reopened to the public within minutes of the parade ending.
