River Plate, Boca Juniors set for Copa Libertadores final

River Plate supporters hold a cutout of River Plate's coach Marcelo Gallardo ahead of the Copa Libertadores Final between River Plate and Boca Juniors in Madrid, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. Tens of thousands of Boca and River fans are in the city for the "superclasico" at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday. (AP Photo/Olmo Calvo) (Olmo Calvo)