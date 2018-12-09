Rain continues overnight

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Chilly rain persists overnight with temperatures falling near 40 degrees early Sunday morning. Rain sticks around through the early morning hours, with drier conditions expected during the afternoon. Cloud cover will stick around for the rest of the day with highs only near 40 degrees for our Sunday but the breeze will make it feel closer to freezing.
An isolated shower is possible Monday morning, otherwise we will be mostly dry and cool to start off the work week with temperatures in the upper 30s and cloudy skies. Clouds once again remain during the afternoon with highs only in the lower 40s. The middle of the week will be dry and slightly warmer with highs in the low to mid 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Showers move in on Friday as our next front pushes across the CSRA. Rain sticks around on Saturday, but the best coverage of rain is on Friday with drier weather for next Sunday.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
