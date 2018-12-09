Jay Jefferies hosts 28th Annual “China” Christmas Banquet

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - FOX 54s Jay Jefferies joined members of the community for the 28th annual “China” Christmas Banquet Saturday, Dec. 8, to help them ring in the holiday season. The event was held at the Henry Brigham Community Center and was sponsored by Mount Calvary Baptist Church.
Everyone in attendance dressed up to eat a nice meal on fine China. They sang Christmas hymns, celebrated accomplishments from the past year and enjoyed fellowship with each other.
