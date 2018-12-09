Community Harvest Celebration helps spread positivity among the community

They served over 130 plates at the Community Harvest Celebration, but this event brought so much more than a hot meal. There was gently used clothing for people to take, as well as free haircuts and provided transportation to those in need. Lucresha Thomas, co-founder of Deep in the Heart, said, “We’ve seen a lot of people leaving with clothes and they were satisfied and happy.” This was the 22nd Annual Community Harvest Celebration, and the first year the church had partnered with anyone else from the community to put it on.