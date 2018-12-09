Augusta Biker Coalition donates toys to the Salvation Army

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Augusta Bikers Coalition donated toys to the Salvation Army on Saturday, Dec. 8, which will give over 635 kids in the CSRA a normal Christmas morning.
This is all part of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. Some people take Angels off the trees, but never get the Angels back to the organization. With the toys from the biker coalition, every parent will be able to get toys for their child.
Captain Philip Canning, Area Commander for the Salvation Army, said, “To be able to see the looks on the parent’s faces that they’re going to be able to give their kids a Christmas that they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to, it stirs your heart, moves you and it reminds you of the gift that was given to us on that very first Christmas through the birth of Jesus.”
The coalition helps the Salvation Army throughout the year. In the summer months, they collect fans and water.
