47 nonprofits awarded more than a half million in grants from the Community Foundation

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - The Community Foundation gave thousands to charitable organizations throughout the CSRA. Friday, 47 nonprofits received grants that will keep their doors open because of the money donated to the Community Foundation.
“This is the biggest day of the year for those of us at the foundation,” Community Foundation for the Central Savannah River Area Chairman of the Board Barry Storey.
Days like this bring things full circle.
“Recently we’ve had a high schooler who was didn’t quite finish all the credits he needed for high school and was really on the path to maybe thinking I want to drop out," said Boys & Girls Clubs of the CSRA Development Director Adrienne Paterson.
The Boys and Girls Club kept that student on track to graduate and are working to get him placed in an apprenticeship. Now, the club’s getting nearly $10,000 to offset the fees for Great Futures Academy members.
“We get the kids report cards, we do small group tutoring. we have certified teachers making sure they’re staying on track to reach high school graduation," Patterson explained.
The club is one of many nonprofit organizations that fill in the gaps of our community - from helping the homeless to animal rescue. Community Foundation awarded 47 agencies grants totaling $521,424.
Storey said, “We had 144 community volunteers that were separated into 23 different panels and these panels visited every single one of those agencies that put in a request for a grant.”
That money - supported by Augusta National and the Masters Tournament - is critical to agencies balancing the budget. It touches the hearts of the recipients, knowing their programs will continue to make a difference.
“We work every day, so hard at our mission to serve the kids in the CSRA. and it always feels good when somebody else takes notice in what you’re doing and not only takes notice but invests in you.”
All of the grants requests were for programs that will occur in 2019. The checks, made out for the total award amount, will be mailed to all recipients in January. Recipient organizations are required to provide a six month and one year report to the Foundation," according to Community Foundation for the CSRA President and CEO Shell Berry.
Next year, Community Foundation of the CSRA’s board of directors will allocate $200,000 dollars to address literacy in Richmond County.
The organization is celebrating 21 years of philanthropy- and more than $91,000,000 in grant making. CLICK HERE to learn how to apply.
