Crews respond to fire at Columbia County tanning salon

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - People inside businesses at Marketplace West were evacuated after a fire broke out in a room at a tanning salon. Fire and law enforcement crews responded to Endless Summer Tanning Salon on Columbia Road in the Marketplace West shopping center around 4:20 p.m. Friday.
FOX 54 was initially told one of the tanning beds had a short - and caught fire. At this time, Columbia County Fire Rescue’s Assistant Chief Brent Willis can’t confirm that’s the official cause.
“The fire was confined to a single business. Very minimal damage but we had a lot of smoke that we had to evacuate from the building," he said.
A part of Bel Air Road was briefly blocked as part of precaution. No one was hurt.
Crews cleared the scene about an hour after call.
