City leaders hold ribbon cutting ceremony at Georgia Cyber Center parking deck

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - The city of Augusta celebrated the completion and opening of two new features on the Georgia Cyber Center’s campus with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Leaders said Friday was all about partnerships, unsung heroes who got these projects off the ground and turning points.
The ribbon was cut to mark the opening of the city’s new parking deck at Reynolds and 11th Streets, as well as the extension to the 13th Street bridge of the Augusta Riverwalk
They said this is more than a parking lot - it represents what can happen when people work together to improve the community.
“This will certainly benefit the local community, the state - we have a statewide mission to protect the state. But it’s also a mater of national security, to be quite frank," explained Col. Eric Toler, Executive Director of Georgia Cyber Center.
Toler said the campus is now connected to the community. Augusta University’s president said the cyber center is the largest cyber security investment of any state in the U.S.
