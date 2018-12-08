Augusta Toys For Tots working to collect 18,000 toys before Christmas

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - You can see the spirit of Christmas piling up at the Toys for Tots warehouse in Augusta. Organizers are sorting out toys by age group ahead of the distribution to families in need.
Book donations are still needed for all ages... and when shopping don’t forget about tweens and teens.
“When it comes to our 6-year-olders and up we do not have enough toys. And even on yesterday, as blessed as we were at SRS, we still did not get toys for 6 and up," said Anne Woods, Augusta’s Toys For Tots Coordinator.
She said she still needs 18,000 toys to cover everyone on her list. Collection runs through December 15th.
Toys for Tots also collects stocking stuffers to help out Santa, so no toy or donation is too small.
CLICK HERE to find a location near you.
