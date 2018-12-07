SRS employees give 17,000 toys to Toys For Tots

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Savannah River Site employees dug deep to help lots of kids in the CSRA. In about 2 months they collected 17,000 toys that will go under the trees of some deserving families - and fulfilled the wish list of nearly 500 children on the Angel Tree.
Dozens of Department of Energy employees attended a ceremony and helped load the toys into trucks. The company even donated 5,000 dollars to the organization.
“I have a child, myself so I couldn’t imagine my daughter waking up on Christmas morning with no toys under the tree, so this is something that’s definitely near and dear to my heart and I’m just happy to be a part of something so big and so impactful in our community," said SRS Toys For Tots Coordinator Natalia Johnson.
SSgt. Gregory Allen is a spokesperson for the Aiken County Toys For Tots program. He’s been involved for 20 years and has worked with the SRS for 8 years.
He said he’s often at the sites when parents pick up the gifts for their kids.
“You see joy, you see tears and happiness and thankfulness that they have a place to turn to during the time of need and a most crucial time for children," SSgt. Allen said.
Those trucks are headed to Salvation Army locations - where the gifts will be sorted and distributed to kids in the CSRA. The Toys For Tots campaign has collected nearly 400,000 toys for children in the CSRA SINCE 1991.
