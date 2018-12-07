Fort Gordon honors late President Bush with a 21-gun salute

Master Sargent Gevenins Brown said, “There’s no better way to honor the office of the president than with a 21-gun salute, so that was Fort Gordon and Augusta’s way of showing respect to the late President Bush.” The 41st President served a number of roles in his 94 years, including being a naval aviator in World War II and the head of the CIA. MSGT Brown said, “His legacy extends over decades, and it meant a lot to this country to pay the respect and honor to him that is due.”