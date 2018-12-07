Fort Gordon honors late President Bush with a 21-gun salute

FORT GORDON, GA (WFXG) - Across the nation, civilians and service members have been mourning and honoring the life of former President George H.W. Bush. On Thursday, Dec. 6, military installations in across the country fired off cannons in his honor. At Fort Gordon, a 21-gun salute was performed at noon, and soldiers came back at 5 p.m. to fire off 50 more rounds. The service members said it was a privilege to be part of the ceremony for a person like George H.W. Bush.
Master Sargent Gevenins Brown said, “There’s no better way to honor the office of the president than with a 21-gun salute, so that was Fort Gordon and Augusta’s way of showing respect to the late President Bush.” The 41st President served a number of roles in his 94 years, including being a naval aviator in World War II and the head of the CIA. MSGT Brown said, “His legacy extends over decades, and it meant a lot to this country to pay the respect and honor to him that is due.”
Sister installations across the U.S. joined Fort Gordon in the 50 additional shots at 5 o’clock. MSGT Brown said, “It means a lot to know that our other sister installations across the army, or the department of defense are all synchronizing on the same sheet of music and honoring our late president bush.”
In addition to gun salutes across the country, the navy veteran was also honored with a flyover in Texas that was the largest “missing man” maneuver in history. The formation symbolizes the departure of one of the members of a squadron; marking the end of a life, but not a legacy.
