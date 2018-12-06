Winter Weather Preparedness Week: What to expect winter 2018-2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - No one can accurately predict the weather for an entire season, but there are signs of what may be to come this winter.
El Niño conditions are expected to set up in the central and eastern Pacific just in time for winter. Although the warming of these waters is expected to be tame, it will have some impact on weather this winter in the CSRA.
El Niño winters are typically warmer than average in the western and northern parts of the country while an active southern storm track brings wetter than average weather to much of the South. In the CSRA, temperatures will likely end up being a little cooler than average and it will likely be a wet winter.
Outbreaks of arctic air are expected to continue at times thanks to a weak polar vortex. If the cold meets up with moisture, a winter storm or two is possible in the CSRA.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.