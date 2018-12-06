Winter Weather Preparedness Week: Keeping your pets safe and warm

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The winter months can be tough on pets and other animals. They face some additional hardship through the season.
According to PETA, there were at least 40 cold weather–related companion animal deaths last year, many which could have been prevented by keeping a few simple things in mind.
When the weather turns dangerously cold, bring pets inside. If you do need to leave a dog outside, make sure the animal has adequate shelter and access to food and water. Doghouses should be made of wood and put in a sunny location during cold weather. Raise the house several inches off the ground, put a flap over the door to keep out cold drafts, and use straw for bedding.
For indoor pets, clean off legs, feet, and stomachs after the animal comes in from the snow. Salt and other chemicals can make animals sick.
Make sure to break up any ice in outdoor water bowls and make sure those bowls are not made of metal.
Keeping these simple things in mind will ensure pets are ready for the winter season too.
