Winter Weather Preparedness Week: Emergency supply kit

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - It’s important to get together an emergency supply kit during severe weather or hurricane season, but it’s just as important to have a kit ready for the winter too.
Many of the same items already in a typical emergency supply kit apply for the winter too.
A kit should include some basics like enough food and water to last you and your family for at least 3 to 5 days.
Also include batteries, a flashlight, a radio, a first aid kit, and don’t forget a manual can opener.
For the winter, also add items to keep you warm in case the power goes out. Get together several layers of clothes, blankets, and a good, safe source of alternative heat.
When the next winter storm hits, you’ll appreciate getting your kit together now long before you need it.
