Pentagon reveals US observation flight over Ukraine

"The timing of this flight is intended to reaffirm U.S. commitment to Ukraine and other partner nations," the Pentagon said. "Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukrainian naval vessels in the Black Sea near the Kerch Strait is a dangerous escalation in a pattern of increasingly provocative and threatening activity," it added. "The United States seeks a better relationship with Russia, but this cannot happen while its unlawful and destabilizing actions continue in Ukraine and elsewhere."