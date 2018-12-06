Paris riots show difficulty of fighting warming with taxes

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2018 file photo, demonstrators stand at a makeshift barricade set up by the "yellow jackets" protesters to block the entrance of a fuel depot in Le Mans, western France. Even proponents of carbon taxes acknowledge that an increase in fuel taxes can disproportionally hurt low-income people. Energy costs make up a larger portion of their overall expenses, so a fuel price increase eats up more of their paycheck and leaves with less to spend. (AP Photo/David Vincent) (David Vincent)