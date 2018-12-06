Pakistan kicks out 18 charities after rejecting final appeal

FILE - In this July 9, 2010 file photo, Pakistani doctor Shakil Afridi is photographed in Pakistan's tribal area of Jamrud in Khyber region. Pakistan is kicking out 18 international charities after rejecting their final appeal to stay in the country, a move that an aid group spokesman said Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 would affect millions of desperately poor Pakistanis and lead to tens of millions of aid dollars lost. Many believe the sweeping crackdown on aid groups is the fallout from the CIA sting operation in which Pakistani doctor Afridi, posing as an international aid worker, used a fake hepatitis vaccination program to try to get DNA samples from bin Laden's family as a means of pinpointing his location. (AP Photo/Qazi Rauf, File) (AP)