H54K: Butler High senior accepted to 18 colleges, earns $252K in scholarships

ROCKER: “She just is doing it all . . . and so far the scholarships have basically been merit-based scholarships from schools of her choice.” “She is at $252,000 by herself right now. The whole class is at $1.26 million. So our goal is $1.5 [million] so we’re going to bust that before we leave for Christmas.” “This is our first year of students that will graduate from this program called AVID, and AVID stands for ‘advancement via individual determination,’ and a Einnaja is just a shining star for that program.”