H54K: Butler High senior accepted to 18 colleges, earns $252K in scholarships

Augusta, GA (WFXG) - Every week FOX54 celebrates kids who are shining bright in our community, doing good for others, or provide inspiration for their peers.
This week’s “High 5 4 Kids” honoree is 18 year-old Einnaja Brown.
She’s the youngest of ten in her family, and the Butler High School senior thought college was out of her reach, but now she’s been accepted to 18 schools and earned $252,000 worth of scholarships.
Brown and her guidance counselor, Alicia Rocker, sat down for an interview to tell us how the teen made this possible. The interview below has been edited and condensed.
BROWN: “My college journey been rough at first. At first it was rough because I didn’t know what I was doing. I didn’t know if college was the right choice for me because it’s a lot of money to go to college, and my mom doesn’t have the money saved up . . but thanks to my guidance counselor, I realized that it’s an excellent choice for me.”
ROCKER: “As soon as she realized that she could apply, and getting that first acceptance letter . . it was amazing. I’ve never seen anybody catch something and could run with it so far.”
BROWN: “I got excepted to 18 school so far and I have $250,000 scholarships.”
ROCKER: “She just is doing it all . . . and so far the scholarships have basically been merit-based scholarships from schools of her choice.” “She is at $252,000 by herself right now. The whole class is at $1.26 million. So our goal is $1.5 [million] so we’re going to bust that before we leave for Christmas.” “This is our first year of students that will graduate from this program called AVID, and AVID stands for ‘advancement via individual determination,’ and a Einnaja is just a shining star for that program.”
BROWN: “Certain people at Butler High pushed me to be great, and they knew my potential when I didn’t know it myself.”
ROCKER: “Since ninth grade we’ve been training them that you’re going to go to college. AVID is a program that is college-based so it’s been drilled in her for the whole four years.”
BROWN: “There’s actually people out there that’s willing to help, that there’s scholarships for different circumstances that people may be in, and you can apply, and keep applying, and keep applying, and you can get there.”
ROCKER: “It’s within your reach - if you’ve done the right things, and you are steadfast in your studies - that you can go to college. It’s not an impossible dream.”
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.