Head-on collision involving semi and school bus kills 2, injures several in IL

The school bus was carrying a girls basketball team

Trooper credits assistance in response to deadly semi-school bus wrong-way crash
December 6, 2018 at 8:04 AM EST - Updated December 6 at 8:10 AM

NEAR DOWNS, IL (WEEK/CNN) - At least two people are dead in a head-on crash involving a school bus and a tractor-trailer.

It happened on Interstate 74, and authorities said the truck was driving the wrong way.

The bus was carrying the Normal West High School junior varsity girls basketball team home from a game.

A bus crash involving a school bus full of basketball players and a semi apparently going the wrong way killed two adults. The collision happened on Interstate 74 near Downs, IL on Wednesday. (Source: WEEK/CNN)

Officials said a volunteer for that team - 72-year-old Charlie Crabtree - was killed and the driver of the truck also died.

The Illinois State Police said three adults were also air-lifted to hospitals. All of the students were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The front end of the bus appeared to be pushed back into the second row from the crash’s impact.

A first responder examines the wreckage of a semi involved in the head-on collision with a school bus. The truck driver was killed in the crash Wednesday near Downs, IL. (Source: WEEK/CNN)

Copyright 2018 WEEK via CNN. All rights reserved. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.