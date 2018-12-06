3 arrested in North Augusta drug bust

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - North Augusta Public Safety served a warrant at a home in the city Thursday morning.
According to Public Safety, officers assisted by the SWAT team served the warrant at 502 San Salvador Dr. at around 8:15 a.m. Three suspects were taken into custody without resistance. Public Safety says serving this warrant was the result of a long investigation.
The 3 suspects, Sol Baird, Phillip Workman, and William Lamie were taken into custody and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
