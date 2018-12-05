Tips to make sure your car stays in great shape during this cold season

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - As cooler weather sweeps through the C-S-R-A and many plan road trips for the holidays its important to make sure your car is in great shape.
FOX 54 News Now Reporter Miya Payton spoke with Ronnie Williamson at Williamson Automotive and he shares a few tips drivers need to know.
“Typically if you have black ice or the roads get a little icy you do want to make sure that the tires are properly inflated. As this lady come in for a winterizing, we noticed that her air pressure is low she just come from Florida so we’re going to bring her back up to proper air temperature to make sure that she is very safe on the roads,” says Williamson.
It’s also important to make sure that you have antifreeze in your vehicle.
“Through the years that I’ve done automotive work at 19° which is a pivotal point that is cold enough if you don’t have the proper antifreeze that your block could freeze and head could freeze and burst could pull out freeze plugs and called extensive damage to your car. It is very important to have your antifreeze checked,” says Williamson.
