Teacher who told first graders Santa isn’t real won’t return to the school

MONTVILLE, NJ (RNN) - The New Jersey teacher who told a classroom of first graders that Santa Claus isn’t real will not be returning to the school.
School officials did not identify the woman. Montville Schools Superintendent René Rovtar told NJ.com she was a substitute who had worked there for a couple of years, but she will no longer work in the district.
“Due to the fact that this is a personnel matter, no additional comment will be made on this topic,” Rovtar told local media.
The incident started with a writing assignment that took a turn for the worst. A student had written about Santa being real and the substitute felt compelled to tell the child that he wasn’t.
After that revelation, the floodgates opened and no magical figure was safe. The children began asking her about the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy, Elf on a Shelf and Leprechauns.
"She proceeded to debunk all of it," Rovtar said.
Outraged parents said they have been doing damage control since last Thursday’s incident.
Cedar Hill School Principal Michael J. Raj sent a letter home to parents the day it happened.
“As a father of four myself, I am truly aware of the sensitive nature of this announcement,” Raj said, adding he was informing parents “so that you are aware of the situation and if the conversation comes up at home over the next few days you can take appropriate steps to maintain the childhood innocence of the holiday season.”
