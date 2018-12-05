Sunny, cold and dry mid week forecast

(WFXG) -Cold and dry high pressure will build across our area today into tonight and Thursday. Mostly clear skies and calm winds associated with the ridge will bring good radiational cooling to the region tonight with lows ranging through the 20s.
Fair and cool conditions are expected Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A cold front will sink southward and move through the area Friday. Little moisture will be associated with the front because of the dry
ridging ahead of the front. Some increased cloudiness may occur Friday associated with the front. Followed guidance consensus for lows Thursday night in the lower 30s and highs Friday in the 50s.
