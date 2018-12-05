Sunny, Breezy and chilly for the rest of the afternoon.

Low pressure along the western and central Gulf Coast Saturday will move northeast and be off the Southeast Coast Sunday and Monday. Moisture ahead of the Gulf Coast system will be moving into the forecast area Friday night. The airmass will be initially dry and it may take most of the night to saturate. A farther south track of a strong upper system would indicate a threat of winter precipitation even in the Central Savannah River Area. The threat in the south should hold off longer and depend on the upper system Monday. High temperatures will be in the 40s Saturday through Monday. The storm system is expected to lift out of the area Monday night with dry conditions returning Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will moderate into the upper 40s and 50s.