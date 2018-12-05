Riverside Elementary class donates to Operation Hand-Warmer

EVANS, GA (WFXG) - You have until Dec. 13 to donate to Operation Hand-Warmer.
One 5th-grade class at Riverside Elementary School joined in on the cause that sends care packages to our troops overseas. Mrs. Jordan’s class started collecting hand-warmers, Slim Jims, protein bars and other non-perishable items as part of their 4-H project. Four people from class stood in the car line every morning with posters so parents could get involved. They also added a small segment to their school’s morning show to remind people to donate.
The class said they were excited to collect items that will help our servicemen and women. “They don’t get to be like home for Christmas with their family, so it makes them feel good and like we appreciate them a lot, and these can help them in many ways,” says 5th-grader Shane Daly.
