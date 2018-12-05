Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway 10-year-old

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway 10-year-old boy.
Jacquavious Jones was last seen leaving Sue Reynolds Elementary School at around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday. Jacquavious is 4-feet-tall and around 80 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and carrying a bookbag.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.