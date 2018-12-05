Five arrested for stolen vehicle, trafficking meth after chase in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - Five suspects were arrested early Monday morning after a police chase in Aiken County.
Just before 12:30 a.m. Dec. 3, an Aiken County deputy on routine patrol on Elizabeth Ave. when he spotted a vehicle matching the description of a Ford Escape stolen from Wagener. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled. The pursuit continued on Edgefield Rd. to Sweetwater Rd., eventually ending up on W. Martintown Rd. where North Augusta Public Safety was able to use stop sticks. With all 4 tires flat, the vehicle turned onto Gregory Lake Rd. The pursuing deputy saw a clear plastic bag being thrown from the vehicle.
When the Escape eventually came to a stop on Gregory Lake Rd., all 5 suspects were removed from the vehicle: Tyler Redd, William Hurt, Bobi Sue Cato, Matthew Pierce, and Jessica Stichert. Redd was driving. When deputies searched the car, they found a cigarette pack containing methamphetamine, a metal tube with a shotgun shell inside, and an unmarked pill bottle. Initially, all 5 either denied knowledge of the stolen vehicle and methamphetamine or chose not to speak. Cato eventually did speak with deputies, telling them that during the pursuit, a large bag of methamphetamine and a shot gun were thrown from the vehicle. When they searched the area, North Augusta Public Safety officers found two bags containing methamphetamine, but no shot gun.
After all 5 suspects were arrested, Stichert spoke up, claiming that she stole the vehicle and that the methamphetamine was belonged to her. Deputies believe she did this in the hopes that the others would be released. The suspects were taken to the Aiken County Detention Center. all charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and trafficking methamphetamine. The sheriff’s office also discovered that Redd’s license was suspended and he was identified as a habitual offender. He was additionally charged with driving with a suspended license, larceny, and failure to stop for a blue light.
This is not Redd’s first arrest. He was arrested 3 previous times in 2018 for similar charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, distribution of methamphetamine, and assault and battery. Dating back to 2010, he’s been arrested for larceny, probation violation, driving under suspension, burglary, reckless driving, hit-and-run, possession of a controlled substance, and failure to stop for blue lights.
