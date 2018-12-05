Five arrested for stolen vehicle, trafficking meth after chase in North Augusta

After all 5 suspects were arrested, Stichert spoke up, claiming that she stole the vehicle and that the methamphetamine was belonged to her. Deputies believe she did this in the hopes that the others would be released. The suspects were taken to the Aiken County Detention Center. all charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and trafficking methamphetamine. The sheriff’s office also discovered that Redd’s license was suspended and he was identified as a habitual offender. He was additionally charged with driving with a suspended license, larceny, and failure to stop for a blue light.