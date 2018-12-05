District 5 Seat in Richmond Co. still vacant after no passing vote on temporary nominee’s

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - In Augusta – Richmond County, The District 5 Seat has been open for more than a month. Former Commissioner Andrew Jefferson passed away last month and now the focus is filling that seat.
Commissioners were hoping to fill the seat of District 5 on Tuesday, temporarily. If District 9 Commissioner Marion Williams had his way, Bernard Harper would be his man for the job.
“I had to pick one. The other commissioners they picked one as well and we really didn’t decide on anybody and that’s not fair to the district,” says Commissioner Williams.
Johnny Few and Carlton Howard were nominated by other commissioner’s but no one made the cut. Since Commissioner Williams is the super district 5 commissioner, he says prior vacancy situations like this usually goes in the favor of that commissioner, in this instance himself.
″When you trust your colleague he or she ought to be able to make a recommendation and you follow that," he says.
But with a decision like this affecting the outlook for district 5 for the next several months, Commissioner Mary Davis chose to withhold her vote for now.
″I want to make sure I had time to sit down with the nominee’s and see what their views are to moving Augusta forward," says Commissioner Davis.
With a scheduled election date already announced for march to fill this seat for the entire term, Commissioners know they’ll have the fill it at some point in the near future.
“We’ll make a decision soon. It just seems like a little premature,” says Commissioner Davis.
Mayor Hardie Davis says next week the full commission will revisit this vote again next week. The Special Election to fill this seat will be held on March 19th.
