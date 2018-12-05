Augusta 706ers end season due to lack of ticket sales

Augusta 706ers logo (source: Augusta Pro Sports, LLC / Twitter)
By J. Bryan Randall | December 5, 2018 at 4:39 PM EST - Updated December 5 at 4:39 PM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The 706ers, Augusta’s ABA basketball team, are hanging up their jerseys.

The team began playing in 2018, holding their home games at the James Brown Arena. As of now, they are suspending the 2018-2019 season indefinitely. In a post to their Facebook page, the team cites low ticket and merchandise sales as well as a lock of community and corporate sponsorship.

It deeply saddens us, but it is a reality that we must all face.

The team’s management also addresses rumors that money collected by the team had been mishandled and that staff and players had not been paid. The post states that the team’s owners took on significant personal debt to get the team up and running. While they admit that staff and players haven’t been fully paid as of the time of this article, they are making every effort to correct that. The post goes on to say that all revenue from ticket and merchandise sales went to pay players, support staff, DJ’s, announcers, and other organization members.

