Augusta 706ers end season due to lack of ticket sales

The team’s management also addresses rumors that money collected by the team had been mishandled and that staff and players had not been paid. The post states that the team’s owners took on significant personal debt to get the team up and running. While they admit that staff and players haven’t been fully paid as of the time of this article, they are making every effort to correct that. The post goes on to say that all revenue from ticket and merchandise sales went to pay players, support staff, DJ’s, announcers, and other organization members.