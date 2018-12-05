Arkansas school district allows paper to post banned article

The reporting was led by Har-ber junior Jack Williams, who said last year some of the football players said in on-the-record conversations they'd transferred to Springdale High School to improve their chances at playing football at a Division I school. After the story went cold for a few months, Sprague and Roberts assigned Williams and two other reporters, Molly Hendren and Matteo Campagnola, to investigate further. Williams said an anonymous source used a Freedom of Information request to obtain documents that suggested the athletes' parents requested the transfers for academic reasons, which deviated from the students' stories.