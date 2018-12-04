Winter weather preparedness week: Winter terminology

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - As winter weather preparedness week rolls on, it’s important to understand the terms used to get the word out about hazards before a storm.
Anytime there is a threat for snow or ice, the National Weather Service may issue watches, warnings, or advisories to alert people to the danger of a storm.
A winter weather advisory is issued a day or less ahead of generally light snow or ice.
For a more major winter storm, bringing 2 to 3 inches of snow, and/or significant sleet and ice, watches and warnings are issued.
A Winter Storm Watch is issued one to two days ahead of a winter storm as a heads up that winter weather may be on the way.
The watch is replaced by a Winter Storm Warning a day or less ahead of an imminent winter storm.
