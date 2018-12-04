Ukrainian police search homes of Russian Orthodox priests

A priest speaks on the phone next to empty seats after the blessing service of the National Cathedral, in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. Tens of thousands of Romanians gathered for the blessing of a grandiose Orthodox cathedral, also called the "Salvation of the People" cathedral, consecrated to mark 100 years since modern-day Romania was created in the aftermath of World War I. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) (AP)