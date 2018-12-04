Thousands vote in Georgia’s runoff elections

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Richmond County’s Board of Elections Executive Director, Lynn Bailey’s expectations are correct. Thousands of voters turned out for Tuesday’s runoff.
She said it’s a testament to record setting numbers that voted during midterms on November 6, 2018.
“Unprecedented turnout actually for a midterm election by far. We had nearly 70,000 people vote here and that is not quite to the level of a presidential election but it’s knocking on the door,” Bailey told FOX 54.
On the runoff ballot, the next Georgia Secretary of State. The person elected will make decision that impact business owners, people who donate to charities and if you’re a registered voter. That person oversees elections, registers corporations and regulates charities.
District 3′s Public Service Commission, representing Clayton, DeKalb, Fulton and Rockdale Counties, regulates transportation, electric and natural gas and telecommunications services.
“Here in Richmond County, we’ll also be voting to elect a representative to the third school board district.” Bailey explained.
Bailey said she and her staff expect to count ballots until 11 p.m. Tuesday night. More than 10,000 of you already made your voices heard in early voting and absentee ballots.
“Moving forward, over the next three days, we’ll also have other absentee ballots and provisional ballots that we’ll be able to count so we’ll be adding those into the tabulation numbers prior to our certification meeting on Monday,” Bailey said.
The board of elections will send those certified results to the Secretary of State’s office on Tuesday, December 11th.
The Secretary of State’s office has until the 18th to certify those results.
