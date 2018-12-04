Sunny & chilly Election Day!

(WFXG) -High pressure will build into the area today. The air mass will become quite dry with dew points falling into the low to mid 30s. High clouds this morning will give way to mostly clear skies. It will start out cool with morning lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs will only be in the 50s. Cold and dry high pressure building across the southern states will be over our area Thursday.