Sunny & chilly Election Day!

(WFXG) -High pressure will build into the area today. The air mass will become quite dry with dew points falling into the low to mid 30s. High clouds this morning will give way to mostly clear skies. It will start out cool with morning lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs will only be in the 50s. Cold and dry high pressure building across the southern states will be over our area Thursday.
An upper level upper level disturbance passing north of the Midlands will produce some clouds tonight. Overnight lows are expected range through the 30s. Skies will be mainly clear Wednesday through Thursday. Followed a guidance consensus for the temperature forecast. Expect the coldest conditions will occur Wednesday night with the center of the high nearing the area and strong net radiational cooling. Daytime highs will be in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.