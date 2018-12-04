Runoff Election expected to have large turnout in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -
Tuesday is the Runoff in Georgia.
While most of the races have already been decided. “This past November it broke every record we’ve ever seen for a midterm and was really knocking on the door for every record we’ve set for a presidential election,” says Executive Director for Board of Elections, Lynn Bailey.
A few races will be decided on Tuesday. Republican Brad Raffensperger and Democrat John Barrow hope to be the next Secretary of State. Chuck Eaton and Lindy Miller are vying for a spot on the Public Service Commission. Those living in District 3 in Richmond County will choose between Robert Cooks and Walter Eubanks for the Board of Education Seat.
“We saw great turnout last week for advanced voting. I can’t say as I would call it record setting, but it was very busy for a runoff,” says Bailey.
Bailey says voters who were eligible to vote during the general election but didn’t can still vote during the runoff. If there’s any telling from the more than 7500 voters who voted early in Richmond County, Tuesday’s turnout will have consistent lines for those eager to vote.
“We have seen that enthusiasm continue to the runoff to some extent. So hopefully we’ll see a big turnout tomorrow,” explains Bailey.
Two things voters can do if unsure of polling location. Go to the Secretary of State’s website and enter in your information, it will then tell you the location.
You can also call the Richmond County Board of Elections office at 706-821-2340.
In Richmond County, more than 8000 people voted during the early voting period. In Columbia County, a little more than 7,000 people participated.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.