People & Places with Pierce: Magic Mike’s Christmas Light Show

MARTINEZ, GA (WFXG) - It’s a busy time of year for one man putting on a Christmas light show.
Mike Gilliland, who put on Magic Mike’s Christmas Light Show in front of his Martinez, GA home every year, says: “It takes me about a month to set the lights into the yard, maybe a little longer. It's something we've been doing now for I think this is my six year. We started when my grandson was one. Every year we just keep getting bigger and bigger.”
For many families, driving around the neighborhood and checking out who has the best Christmas lights is a yearly holiday tradition. At Magic Mike's display, it's as simple as turning on your radio and enjoying.
“To me it brings the meaning of Christmas back home,” said Gilliland. “Families can get in the car with the kids. It doesn’t cost anything, come by the house. It's fun. It's fun.”
Why this light display is the talk of the neighborhood in the next People & Places with Pierce, Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. on FOX 54 News Now.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.