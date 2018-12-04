No mail on Wednesday as USPS takes federal holiday in honor of Bush

The USPS will still do some limited deliveries on Wednesday to keep up with the holiday season. (Source: KTXL/CNN)
December 3, 2018 at 10:48 PM EST - Updated December 3 at 10:50 PM

(CNN) - Don't expect to receive any regular mail this Wednesday.

The U.S. Postal Service is suspending regular mail deliveries that day, after President Donald Trump declared it a federal holiday to honor President George H.W. Bush.

Wednesday is a national day of mourning for the 41st president.

USPS retail services and offices will also be closed.

But the service will still do limited package deliveries, to prevent interruption in its holiday season operations.

Packages from private companies like FedEx and UPS would still arrive as normal.

Financial markets and the Supreme Court will also take a day off to honor Bush.

