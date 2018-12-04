Convicted murderer who escaped from Oklahoma jail caught in Missouri

(RNN) – The convicted murderer who allegedly assumed the identity of a cellmate to escape from an Oklahoma jail last week has been apprehended at a motel in St. Louis, MO.
The U.S. Marshals Service said 34-year-old Patrick M. Walker was arrested around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at an extended stay motel, the Associated Press reports.
Authorities said Walker, aka “Notty G,” escaped the Payne County Jail on Thursday by assuming the identity of a cellmate who was being released on bond.
Walker, who’s serving a life sentence for first-degree murder, was temporarily housed at the jail for a court appearance.
Marshals said a female accomplice helped Walker make it to St. Louis. Authorities haven’t immediately released details about the alleged accomplice.
