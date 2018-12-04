Augusta Regional Airport partners with America’s Adopt A Soldier® for the 2018 National Care Letter Campaign!

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Deployed service members and veterans who are in homes and hospitals can’t always go home for the holidays. Augusta Regional Airport is working with America’s Adopt a Soldier to help them feel the love, wherever they are.
The National Care Letter Campaign sends thank you cards to both active and retired military personnel, and this month you can show them you care by sending a message of hope- and appreciation.
“We just want to make sure that - especially during the holidays - they receive letters of appreciation because they don’t get to always go home with their family. They may be deployed, or unfortunately, in the hospital. So we want to make sure that they know they are loved and honored," said Augusta Regional Airport Public Relations & Customer Service Manager Lauren Smith.
There are three different writing stations in the airport, one in the gate area, baggage claim and the military suite. The campaign’s goal is to send 300,000 cards nationwide.
You can send them at the airport through December 20th, 2018. CLICK HERE to find out other ways to make a service member smile!
