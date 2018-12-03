54th Annual Columbia County Christmas Parade a success

While parade entries got lined up, parade goers got their front row seats. Some got out there as early as 1 p.m. This year, instead of sitting on the curb, people had to sit behind barricades put up by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Major Sharif Chochol said, “The parade’s gotten busier and busier, and we’ve seen too many close calls with kids trying to go out and get candy.” Although everyone recognized that safety is always number one, there were mixed emotions about the barricades. Kelli Strickland, a Columbia County native, said, ""I do understand why they have the barricades, but it does take away that small town feel that we used to have." Strickland remembers when the parade was held on Washington Road in Martinez. She says the parade has changed a lot as the county has exploded with people.