Suspect wanted for burglary at Augusta home

According to the sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Michael Dion Gadson broke into a home on the 3200 block of Trailwood Ct. on Oct. 20, 2017. Back at the time of the burglary, the homeowner told deputies she left her home at 8:00 a.m. after locking it up securely. When she returned home at around 8:30 p.m., she found the back gate open and the back door open with its glass broken. She said the only area of the home that appeared to have been disturbed was her son’s room, which was extremely disheveled and items were missing.