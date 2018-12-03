Subject wanted for questioning in Grovetown shoplifting case

Man wanted for questioning in Grovetown Family Dollar shoplifting case
By J. Bryan Randall | December 3, 2018 at 4:04 PM EST - Updated December 3 at 4:04 PM

GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) - Grovetown Public Safety is asking for the public’s help identifying a shoplifting suspect.

The man pictured in this article is wanted for questioning in connection to a shoplifting incident that happened at the Family Dollar on East Robinson Ave. in Grovetown. The incident happened Nov. 26 at around 5:45 p.m. The subject may have left the area in a Toyota Camry.

If you have any information, please contact Public Safety at 706-863-1212.

