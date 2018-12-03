Subject wanted for questioning in Grovetown shoplifting case

GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) - Grovetown Public Safety is asking for the public’s help identifying a shoplifting suspect.
The man pictured in this article is wanted for questioning in connection to a shoplifting incident that happened at the Family Dollar on East Robinson Ave. in Grovetown. The incident happened Nov. 26 at around 5:45 p.m. The subject may have left the area in a Toyota Camry.
If you have any information, please contact Public Safety at 706-863-1212.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.