Man at center of Nobel Literature scandal loses rape appeal

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 file photo, Jean-Claude Arnault, center, is escorted from court after the first day of his appeal trial, in Stockholm. The man with ties to the Swedish Academy that awards the literature Nobel Prize has lost his appeal to have his rape conviction and a two-year prison sentence reversed and been convicted of a second rape. The Svea Court of Appeal on Monday Dec. 3, 2018, gave Jean-Claude Arnault 2.5 years in jail for raping the same woman twice seven years ago. (Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency via AP, File) (Jonas Ekstrome)