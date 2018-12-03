It’s winter weather preparedness week in Georgia and South Carolina

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - December 3-7 is winter weather preparedness week in Georgia and South Carolina.
Augusta, on average, sees around an inch of snow per year. It’s not uncommon for the CSRA to see one or two winter storms each year. These storms can bring freezing rain, sleet, and snow and can have a big impact on travel and communications.
A hidden danger during the winter months is black ice. Water or moisture on roads and sidewalks can freeze as temperatures fall below freezing.
The area is most likely to see snow and ice in January, which is typically the coldest month of the year.
