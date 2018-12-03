AP Top 25: Oklahoma No. 4 behind Alabama, Clemson, Irish

Alabama has been ranked No. 1 for 15 straight weeks. The Crimson Tide is the second team to have two seasons (2016, '18) of 15 straights weeks at No. 1, starting from the preseason. Southern California did it twice, 2004 and 2005. Alabama will enter the postseason trying to become the 12th preseason No. 1 to win the national championship and third team to be No. 1 the entire season, joining Florida State in 1999 and USC in 2004.